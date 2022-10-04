Bison Wealth LLC Sells 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,807,000 after acquiring an additional 666,652 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 389,489 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,899,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $3,856,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

