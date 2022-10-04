Bitcoin Asset Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $739,639.63 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00272052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016827 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003755 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

