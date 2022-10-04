Bitcoin Gold Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $393.30 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $20.58 or 0.00102426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00283389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 19,110,886 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.