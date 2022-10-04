Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.16 or 0.00241397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $943.28 million and approximately $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00596570 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00596717 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00047435 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005451 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,187,914 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.