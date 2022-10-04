BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00286166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00102569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,651,759,368 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

