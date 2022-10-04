BitcoinZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,658.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00279333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 11,655,184,368 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

