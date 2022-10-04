Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $13.08 or 0.00065165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $209.84 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

