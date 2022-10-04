BitCore Price Down 11% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $895,134.96 and approximately $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,289.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00272210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00137239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00725862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.11 or 0.00596891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00242043 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

