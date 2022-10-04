BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.74 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

