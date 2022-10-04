BitSong Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (BTSG)

BitSong (BTSG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, BitSong has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSong has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $10,557.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitSong Profile

BitSong’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 134,805,163 coins and its circulating supply is 79,239,072 coins. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSong using one of the exchanges listed above.

