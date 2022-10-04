Bitsten Token Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Bitsten Token has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsten Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $116,912.74 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,070.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.00605964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00244579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitsten Token

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 9,749,863 coins. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com.

Buying and Selling Bitsten Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BST is a key token of the Beshare platform. Users can make platform payments through BST and earn BST as a reward for sharing their data on blockchain or ad exposure. Advertisers need BST for uploading advertising or use big data for personalized ads. Through all these processes, the users' valuable data is secured through the blockchain. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

