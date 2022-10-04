BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $213,026.61

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $213,026.61 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 355,536,691 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

