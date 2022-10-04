BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0012

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $43,291.20 and approximately $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

