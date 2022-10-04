BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,791.00

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $296,450.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

