BlackPool Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $397,518.51 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BlackPool has a total market capitalization of $397,518.51 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One BlackPool coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.76 or 0.99993125 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051818 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005354 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063852 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078243 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using U.S. dollars.
