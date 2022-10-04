BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 209 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

