Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Decreased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.