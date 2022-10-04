Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 33674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Specifically, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,833,572. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Block Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 136.7% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

