Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 345,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

BLFY stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.20. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

