Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCNU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 340.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

