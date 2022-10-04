Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Critical Survey

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 16.86% 10.46% 0.91% Blue Ridge Bankshares 22.74% 14.03% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Western Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Western Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $102.07 million 2.32 $20.61 million $2.04 12.25 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.26 $52.48 million $2.05 6.28

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats First Western Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 18 profit centers, including 14 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 9 locations in Colorado, and 3 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, payroll processing, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It has branches in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.