Bogged Finance Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01603297 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030253 BTC.

About Bogged Finance

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

