Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
BOLT stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
