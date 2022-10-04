Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $57.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.72.

BDRBF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

