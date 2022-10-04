BonusCloud (BXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,505.00

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $18,505.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud, a fog computing platform, aims to construct decentralized infrastructure for enterprises and organizations. The platform aims to connect global computing resources such as cloud computing, IDC, enterprise computing centers, and personal CPU/GPU/bandwidth to provide a trustworthy cloud computing platform service.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

