boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $73.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHOOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

boohoo group stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

