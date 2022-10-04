Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,678.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,908.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,019.17.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

