Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

