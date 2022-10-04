Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.