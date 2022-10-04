Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Covalent Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after buying an additional 596,358 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

