Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 347 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

