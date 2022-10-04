Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.