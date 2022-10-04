Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

