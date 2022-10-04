Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Trading Up 8.8 %

Braskem Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Braskem has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.