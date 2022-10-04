Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
BAK opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
