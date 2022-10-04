Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAK. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

BAK opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.