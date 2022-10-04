Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.07%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

