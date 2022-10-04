Bright Union Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142,673.14 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Bright Union coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Bright Union has a market cap of $142,673.14 and approximately $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bright Union has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,074.51 or 0.99935460 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00063733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00078292 BTC.

About Bright Union

Bright Union (BRIGHT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2021. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bright Union

According to CryptoCompare, “BrightID is a social identity network that allows people to prove to applications that they aren’t using multiple accounts. It solves the unique identity problem through the creation and analysis of a social graph. BrightID is a public good that exists for the benefit of humanity. It is a decentralized, open-source technology seeking to reform identity verification–and thus lay the groundwork for a free and democratic society. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bright Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bright Union should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bright Union using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

