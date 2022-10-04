Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 252,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

