Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $36.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

