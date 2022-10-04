Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $77.81

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

