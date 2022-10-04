Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $36.74

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $51.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.