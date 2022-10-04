Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $95.44

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 30.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.