Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $272.73

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.13.
Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE STZ opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
