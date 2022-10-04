Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $272.73

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.13.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.34. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.