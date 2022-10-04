Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $96.72

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.72.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Up 4.0 %

DEN stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 100,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.