Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $332.19

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.26. The company has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.