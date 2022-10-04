Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $59.88

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Fortis has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

