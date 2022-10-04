Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $2.05

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

GDDFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

GDDFF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

