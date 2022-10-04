Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $19.42

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,583 shares of company stock valued at $413,254. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

