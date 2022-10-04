Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) PT at $19.42

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties
In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,583 shares of company stock valued at $413,254. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
NYSE HPP opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.