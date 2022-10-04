Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $65.43

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

