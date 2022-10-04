Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $201.69

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

