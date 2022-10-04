Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $403.69

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $292.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.